NEW YORK POST:

A wire fox from Brazil who’s won big in Europe became America’s top dog Tuesday night, beating out a crowd-pleasing longhaired dachshund and popular Sussex spaniel.

There were some boos — along with modest cheers — when judge Peter Green pointed at the 7-year-old King.

But the win was hardly a surprise.

Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation’s most prestigious dog show, far more than any other breed (Scottish terriers, with eight). And Green is a renowned figure in the dog world, especially for his work with terriers.

A Havanese named Bono came in second among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered this show.

Also in the final ring were Bean the Sussex spaniel, Burns the longhaired dachshund, Wilma the boxer and Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres.