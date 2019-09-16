THE HILL – JUDD GREGG

It is difficult to know what the president’s philosophy is.

It changes constantly, with the only constant being his self-indulgence.

A strong case could be made that he has no ideological consistency; his erratic purposes and inconsistent courses would make a weathervane appear steady.

He has had numerous epithets attached to him by his opponents and by some of the former members of his administration.

But here is one that has not been mentioned yet: The president seems to have a definite tinge of socialism in his chaotic policy closet.

His trade and alliance policies are built on the theme that America must be first; isolationism is an acceptable price to accomplish this.

It is a me-first, me-only policy. Free trade is a pejorative term and international alliances are unneeded.

Those approaches are antithetical to the philosophy that has underpinned Republican policy in these areas for years; instead, they’re consistent with the policies have given rise to populist politics of the left.

The president has taken to new heights the idea of industrial policy, a beloved purpose of the left, as he promotes the winners and penalizes those he does not like in our economic structure.