Last week the nation was captivated as the search for the man responsible for sending multiple pipe bombs ended in Florida with the arrest of Cesar Sayoc, Jr. On Saturday, we were horrified to learn of the attack that took the lives of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh as the gunman opened fire and yelled, ‘All these Jews need to die.”

We are witnessing violent atrocities and acts of aggression at an alarming rate as the fault lines of our society are exploited by the media from our racial differences to our political affiliations.

In my latest book “Stop Mass Hysteria” I cautioned readers about the gravity of hate, writing, “Hatred is in the air. We are living in an age of hate, in which mental pollution is worse than air pollution. The most accessible and comprehensive of all unifying agents, hatred is spreading like a virus into all-too-willing hosts.”

Hatred has now become mainstream, especially on CNN and MSNBC. FOX does not use hatred as a unifying principle. But the news czar of CNN was apparently raised on the mother’s milk of hatred, because it’s all his marionettes spew. Whoever it is that runs NBC must also have been suckled at the breast of hatred, because that’s all you hear from MSNBC’s mouthpieces. It’s their Stock-in-trade.

You know which side you’re on by who you hate. If you hate Trump, you also hate white people—with impunity, by the way. From there you conclude that all people who voted for Trump are racists, which on its face is absurd, but your unhinged hatred and anger allow you to believe it. And you go on watching and listening to hate shows that preach that anything they disapprove of is racist.”

I have tried to warn America against hate. Recognizing hate from those on the other side of the aisle is simple, but as I described the opening pages of “Stop Mass Hysteria”, hate can be infectious and most difficult to self-diagnose.

We clearly see the hatred on the Left and in the liberal media, but I fear that the conservative media equally benefits from these tactics. Could this be why they chose not to promote a prominent conservative publication such as “Stop Mass Hysteria”? Because the book does not fit their narrative? Could it be that the Right has no interest in unity or peace either?

The media is in the business of causing dissension, in sowing division between us, but now their rhetoric has wrought tragedy. Their constant coverage is engineered to polarize and ferment prejudices while denying any wrongdoing and painting themselves as the beacon of truth.

Beware the consequences of hate and defy their attempts to divide us or we may never see an end to these attacks. In concluding “Stop Mass Hysteria”, I quoted prescient words from Benjamin Franklin as he said of Americans—just before he affixed his signature on the Declaration of Independence—“We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.