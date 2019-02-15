PAGE SIX:

The mystery behind “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett alleged attack deepened Thursday amid reports that cops are probing whether he staged the attack on himself because he was being written off the show.

Cops raided the home of two Nigerian nationals — extras on the show who are considered “persons of interest” — and took them into custody at O’Hare Airport on Wednesday, according to the Chicago’s ABC affiliate.

The station and a CBS affiliate both reported that cops suspect Smollett orchestrated the attack and enlisted the men’s help.

A spokesman for the Chicago Police cast doubt on that narrative.

“Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives,” the spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said.

“We have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate,” he wrote, though the reports don’t specify the sources are law enforcement.

A relative of the Nigerian men told the network that several cops banged on the door last night and said they had a search warrant.