The Los Angeles Dodgers have reversed course and decided to invite the anti-Catholic drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” to the team’s LGBTQ Pride Night.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Dodgers disinvited the drag queen group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” after several Catholic groups decried the troupe for its anti-Catholic imagery and stance.

“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ‘use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit,’ according to their website. They were supposed to receive a Community Hero Award during the June 16 game,” the report noted.

“The nonprofit was founded in 1979 when three men dressed in full, traditional nuns’ habits — one of them carrying a machine gun — walked the streets of San Francisco on Easter Sunday,” it added.

At the time, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) chastised the Dodgers for including a group that clearly offended Christians, arguing that it goes against the team’s mission of being “inclusive and welcoming to everyone.”

“Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians—and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?” he wrote.

