Rioters help themselves to at least 50 vehicles, including $90,000 muscle cars

Police are hunting rioters who stole dozens of brand-new cars from a San Leandro Fiat Chrysler Jeep dealership, some smashing into parked vehicles to clear a path to an exit. Among the 50 or more cars stolen were almost every one of the dealership’s high-end Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats, which sell for about $90,000 each. San Leandro Police Lt. Ted Henderson said Tuesday evening that 20 to 25 vehicles have been recovered, including Charger and Challenger Hellcats, Jeep Wranglers and pickup trucks. Some were damaged. Henderson said no arrests have been made so far but police are checking video posted on social media showing individuals involved in the thefts. They are also questioning residents living near where the vehicles were found and checking for cameras in the area.

