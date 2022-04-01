BREITBART:

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in an effort to bolster then-candidate Joe Biden and quash former President Donald Trump, a documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, details.

The 40-minute documentary blows the lid off the tech billionaire’s efforts, alongside left-wing operatives, to unseat Trump under the guise of providing aid to assist with safety in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. These leftists essentially dumped private funding into government elections, creating an artificial groundswell of get-out-the-vote efforts for Biden, whose public enthusiasm levels clearly waned throughout the election cycle, prompting jokes about the then-candidate hiding in his basement.

Overall, Zuckerberg spent $400 million in 2020 — only $61 million short of the $461 million the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent in both 2019 and 2020.

The explosive documentary details just how these left-wing operatives sprinkled “Zuck Bucks” in various areas around the country to influence the election. All of this is documented via 990 forms non-profit groups file with the IRS.

