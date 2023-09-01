Doctors warn US is barreling towards same fertility crisis as Japan – where one in 10 men in their 30s are VIRGINS and third of women will be childless

Claims that the world is becoming ‘overpopulated’ have been in the zeitgeist for decades, but it’s the lack of new babies being born that really concerns experts.

Japan announced this week that as many as a third of 18-year-old women may never have children due to a ‘sex recession’ that has hung over the country for decades.

One out of every 10 Japanese men in their 30s is still a virgin, and the country’s fertility rate dropped from 1.5 in 1992 to 1.34 births per woman in 2020.

The lack of babies being born is already having real-world impacts — Japan’s economy has stalled, and the country has lost its place as an economic superpower.

And experts warn the US is heading in the same direction, where fertility rates are at a historic low.

