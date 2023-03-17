Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chair of medical advocacy group Do No Harm, warned of a growing movement by American medical schools and professional organizations to “turn physicians into social justice warriors.”

Breitbart News obtained exclusive access to a private lecture to around 130 doctors and medical professionals near Richmond, Virginia, who see their profession under threat of racialized care and politically oriented medical decision making.

Goldfarb spoke about his time as associate dean for curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, where he saw the encroachment of Critical Race Theory-style ideologies into schools meant to train future doctors.

“Medical education is really on the decline,” Goldfarb said, as they started to “worry more and more about the social conditions from where patients come.”

Goldfarb asked rhetorically, “What am I supposed to do about their housing problems?”

