THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Alecia Domer has had seasonal pollen allergies since she was a child. But she’s never had to carefully watch what she eats.

That is, until the age of 42, when she had lunch one day and shortly afterward, her throat and stomach felt like they were on fire and her face turned beet red.

“I didn’t know what I had eaten, it was so insane,” says Ms. Domer, 51 years old, a resident of Needham, Mass.

She went to an allergist and got tested, and learned that she was allergic to peanuts, tree nuts and soybeans.

Ms. Domer is among a little-researched group of people who develop food allergies as adults.

A study published in January in JAMA Network Open found that 10.8% of U.S. adults—more than 26 million—have a food allergy, and about half developed a new food allergy as an adult.

“It was definitely more than I expected,” says Ruchi Gupta, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University and Lurie Children’s Hospital and first author of the study.

The researchers say they can’t determine definitively if the number of adults with food allergies is increasing because it is the first comprehensive study on the topic and it is difficult to compare studies that use different methodologies. But anecdotally, doctors say they are seeing more adult patients with food allergies and it is important to know the scope of the problem to better understand and manage it.

“Our study suggests that some particular allergies are more commonly developed during adulthood, while others are more likely to occur during childhood and then persist,” says Christopher Warren, co-author of the JAMA study.

For example, about half of adult shellfish and wheat allergies developed after age 17, while fewer than one in five peanut allergies first appeared during adulthood, he says.