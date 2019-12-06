NEW YORK POST:

Doctors in Spain revived a British woman whose heart stopped for six hours — an “exceptional case” in which her hypothermia may have actually saved her life, according to a new report.

Audrey Schoeman, 34, who lives in Barcelona, was hiking in the Spanish Pyrenees with her husband in November when she was caught in a snowstorm and developed severe hypothermia, the BBC reported.

Schoeman went into the longest cardiac arrest ever recorded in Spain — but has made a miraculous, near-full recovery, according to the report.

Schoeman began having trouble speaking and moving, and then fell unconscious during the hike. Her condition worsened during the wait for emergency services — and her husband, Rohan, feared she was already dead.

“I was trying to feel a pulse,” Rohan told Catalan channel TV3. “I couldn’t feel a breath, I couldn’t feel a heartbeat.”

When a rescue team finally reached her two hours later, her body temperature had plummeted to only 64.4 degrees, according to the BBC.

She had no vital signs upon arrival at the hospital.

But the frigid temperatures on the mountain range seemed to have kept her alive, her doctor, Eduard Argudo, told the outlet. Hypothermia had protected her body and brain from deteriorating while unconscious — even though it caused her life-threatening condition in the first place, he said.