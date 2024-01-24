Doctors discover bizarre visual symptoms are a telltale sign of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is typically seen as a memory-robbing disease that presents initially as forgetfulness, difficulty remembering recent events, and increased confusion.

However, some people may present with a lesser-known early warning sign of dementia in the form of vision problems such as trouble judging distances, distinguishing between moving and stationary objects, and writing.

These can go undiagnosed for years if the person only sees their eye doctor, as too few providers know to look for it.

Doctors are seeking to change that with the first-ever large-scale international study on the phenomenon known as posterior cortical atrophy (PCA) led by the University of California San Francisco. For the research, the team looked at the medical files of more than 1,000 PCA patients from 16 different countries.

The visual-spatial symptoms of PCA begin affecting patients about five or six years earlier than patients with the more common form of Alzheimer’s.

And while the firm number of people with PCA has not been established, researchers estimate that the variant may account for up to 10 percent of Alzheimer’s cases – putting the number of Americans with the condition close to 700,000.

READ MORE