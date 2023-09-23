Doctor working for US government visited Wuhan lab and raised safety concerns TWO YEARS before the pandemic hit

A doctor working for the US government visited the Wuhan facility which has faced questions over the origins of Covid-19 and raised safety concerns almost two years before the start of the pandemic.

Dr Ping Chen was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) office in China when she went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in October 2017.

She wrote a report the following month in which she expressed her worries about the laboratory and the staff working in it.

‘It is clear to me by talking to the technician that certainly there is a need for training support,’ Dr Chen wrote in the memo seen by The New York Post.

The FBI believes Covid-19 ‘most likely’ originated in a ‘Chinese government-controlled lab’ and supporters of the theory have pointed at the WIV – but there is no evidence to prove this claim.

