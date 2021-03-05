Natural News:

Just days after getting injected with a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, a Polish physician who openly mocked vaccine skeptics, died from the jab.

The official story is that Dr. Rogiewicz died of “heart failure,” but it is painfully obvious that he suffered the most serious adverse event of all associated with the vaccine: death.

While he was getting injected, a masked Dr. Rogiewicz arrogantly told the camera:

“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients.”

He went on to make fun of “anti-vaxxers” and “anti-coviders” who take issue with the fact that Chinese virus vaccines have never been long-term safety tested, nor are their manufacturers liable in the event of injury or death.

“And to mention quickly, I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders,” he stated in Polish. “If you want to contact Bill Gates, you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”

Dr. Rogiewicz thought he was being funny with these cringeworthy comments, but little did he know that the joke would be ultimately on him. Within just a few short days, Bill Gates’ experimental gene therapy injection ended Dr. Rogiewicz’s life.

“At night, our Friend and Collaborator, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, suddenly passed away,” reads a post from the VIP Clinic where this pro-vaxxer worked.

“We are devastated by this news. We send our deepest sympathy to the family he loved very much. We cannot believe … Witek, we will miss you very much.”

The clinic’s post went on to explain that all of Dr. Rogiewicz’s patients will be contacted immediately so as to “not leave them without help.”

From here the article becomes speculative. As yet there is no official cause of death reported fro Dr. Rogiewicz.

