The Hill:

A Washington state emergency room doctor who spoke out about what he called a lack of protective measures being implemented against the coronavirus at his hospital has been fired.

Dr. Ming Lin wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that he was terminated from his job at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

The firing of the 17-year hospital veteran comes after he made public pleas on social media and through the news media for his employer to acquire more safety equipment to protect staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has hit Washington especially hard.

