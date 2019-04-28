NY POST

A doctor whose wife was killed in Saturday’s synagogue attack had started emergency CPR on her — unaware of who he was helping, according to a family friend. Shooting victim Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, had been with her husband celebrating Passover at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue near San Diego when authorities say gunman John T. Earnest, 19, burst in and opened fire with “an AR-type weapon.” Unaware that his wife had been fatally wounded when she leaped in front of Brooklyn-born Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, saving his life, her physician-hubby raced over to help victims of the bloodbath.

