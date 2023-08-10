Doctor on PBS says people should start masking up amid small Covid uptick… even in your own HOME

Savage Premium Subscription

An epidemiologist said that Americans should still mask up inside, potentially even inside their own homes, amid the latest Covid-19 surge. Dr Katelyn Jetelina, epidemiologist at the University of Texas, told PBS News Hour last week that Americans should still ‘be wearing masks in crowded areas, especially during a surge.’ She also appeared to endorse wearing masks in your own home ‘if you want to reduce household transmission.’ ‘Certainly at home, [masks work] if you want to reduce household transmission,’ she said. She also advised that if you test positive, ‘please wear a mask if you leave isolation at five days.’Her comments come amid a small uptick in the virus- with hospitalizations rising 12 percent in the past week, believed to be due to a new, more infectious variant dubbed ‘Eris,’ which is still considered mild. However, the rise is from a small base, and the rate is still a fraction of that from this time last year.

READ MORE

You may like these posts