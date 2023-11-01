Doctor implies oral sex has surpassed smoking and alcohol as greatest risk factor for THROAT CANCER

A doctor on TikTok has claimed oral sex is the number one cause of throat cancer.

Dr Daria Sadovskaya, 29, from Singapore, posted a video last month about the link between performing oral sex on a partner and the potentially life-threatening disease.

Traditionally, tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption are thought to be the two greatest risk factors for developing throat cancer.

But when one of Dr Sadovskaya’s hundreds of thousands of followers asked ‘Are you saying oral sex is proven to be the number one cause of throat cancer?’, she replied by mouthing to the song lyrics: ‘I said what I said.’

Doctors say that increasingly, human papillomavirus (HPV), a family of viruses that infect the genitals and can be transferred to the throat during oral sex, are the source of throat cancers.

Men are at higher risk because women are more likely to carry the virus. Michael Douglas famously claimed HPV was the cause of his throat cancer.

