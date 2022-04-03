NEW YORK POST:

A top city health official and progressive crusader ignited a firestorm when she used different terms for white and minority mothers.

Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, touted a new “birth equity” initiative to provide more midwives and doulas to moms in a series of tweets — selectively using the woke term “birthing people” instead of pregnant women.

“The urgency of this moment is clear. Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people,” she said in the March 23 tweet.

Critics immediately jumped on Morse, who is black, for using the head-scratching term — saying she was “canceling” women and differentiating mothers by race.

“White Mothers are called ‘birthing people’ and black and Puerto Rican Mothers are called Mothers? Your license to practice medicine should be revoked,” tweeted Kimberly Morin.

A Twitter user named Sinnerella tweeted about reporting Morse’s tweet for “racism and hate speech. Just because someone has a blue checkmark next to their name doesn’t mean they can be openly racist on twitter.”

