BREITBART:

A group of Olympic and NCAA champions joined together to release a letter demanding action to protect women’s sports in the wake of the major victories of transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

Nearly 40 retired swimmers, including several Olympians, former NCAA champions, and even a USA Swimming team director, and others all raising serious questions about the NCAA’s rules governing transgender athletes, according to MSN.com.

“It’s hard to express the anguish the women’s swim community has experienced this past week watching the 2022 NCAA Swim & Dive Championships,” the letter states.

Former NCAA champion Marshi Smith told Fox News that the group decided to speak out now because “individually we felt like we didn’t have a voice. We weren’t being asked our opinions or possible solutions to what was going on.”

“We are asking the NCAA: Do we have a voice?” Smith added.

“Since the adoption of Title nine, young mothers like myself…and most of the women from the University of Arizona on our list have small children, for the first time ever we feel like our daughters may not have the same opportunities for success that we did,” Smith said. “It’s something that has motivated us to speak out publicly.”

Smith won the NCAA 100-meter backstroke championship in 2005 while going to the University of Arizona on a full athletic scholarship.

READ MORE