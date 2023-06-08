When chimpanzees are learning to speak, they use the same combination of body language, facial expressions and speech as a human baby, a study published on Monday found.

The peer-reviewed article, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, details the psychological evaluation of young chimps

When evaluating the chimps, the psychologists realized that communication signals had been developed which enabled communication in different social situations. The language, both physical and verbal, that chimps used altered depending on whether they were playing or not.

The chimps were socialized into understanding these communication cues during their infancy. They learned to open their mouths playfully as if laughing, the sounds to make when touching another chimp, and when to bare their teeth.

