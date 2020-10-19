Breitbart:

Monday during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe dismissed claims from House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and others that emails that surfaced in a recent New York Post story reportedly from a laptop of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden were part of a so-called Russian disinformation campaign.

Ratcliffe suggested it was an effort by Schiff to politicize the intelligence community.

“So Maria, it is funny that some of the people that complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence,” he said. “And unfortunately, in this case, it is Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who, as you pointed out, said on Friday the intelligence community believes that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign. Let me be clear: The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. We have shared no intelligence with Chairman Adam Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

“It’s simply not true,” Ratcliffe continued. “And this is exactly what I said would I stop when I became the Director of National Intelligence, and that’s people using the intelligence community to leverage some political narrative.

Read more at Breitbart