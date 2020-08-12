Wisconsin Public Radio:

“… not to patronize Milwaukee’s downtown bars and restaurants during the week of the national nominating convention”

[Pictured: DNC Chairman Tom Perez]

The Democratic National Convention Committee advised convention participants to sign a pledge not to patronize Milwaukee’s downtown bars and restaurants during the week of the national nominating convention.

The advice came after the Milwaukee Health Department refused a petition by convention representatives to shut down downtown restaurants and bars during the convention, according to an official familiar with the request. City officials are questioning the message this sends to Milwaukee, after the DNC made commitments to the city.

A DNCC spokesman said convention participants were asked to avoid bars, restaurants and other locations where social distancing wasn’t possible. A screenshot of the pledge form shared with WPR by someone who planned to attend the DNC simply says, “avoid bars and restaurants.”

The DNCC did meet with the health department, the spokesman said. He wouldn’t comment further, but said the DNCC developed a one-page health directive with local health officials on July 26, when everyone was still expecting a “significant in-person attendance,” at the convention.

……

Downtown Alderman Robert Bauman called the DNC’s actions “outrageous,” considering the lengths the Milwaukee Health Department has gone to with its phased reopening plan for businesses.

“For this outside group to come to town for what is an almost insignificant event at this point in terms of a physical gathering, and demand almost the entire downtown be shut down? What about the folks that live downtown? What about the people who still work downtown? What about those who have ventured out and visited those businesses,” Bauman said. “To demand they be shut down is pretty outrageous.”

Read more at Wisconsin Public Radio