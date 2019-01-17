BREITBART:

The Women’s March is still scheduled to take place on Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., but the anti-President Donald Trump event has been losing the support of sponsors, including the Democratic National Committee, following charges its leaders are anti-Semitic.

The Daily Beast reported:

The Democratic National Committee has become the latest group to removed its name from the list of sponsors of the Women’s March less than 24 hours after one of the March’s leaders refused to denounce Louis Farrakhan during a nationally televised interview.

The committee’s name no longer appears on the Women’s March partner list on Monday, after march co-presidents Tamika Mallory and Bob Bland appeared on The View to address the criticism of their leadership and allegations of anti-semitism that have been levied against them by former members of their leadership team.

As recently as the morning of January 13, 2019, the DNC was listed among the ‘2019 Women’s March Sponsors,’ according to an internet archive search, but it is not longer on the website as of Tuesday. A DNC official declined to comment on the timing of the removal of their name from the list but the committee offered the following about its decision for dropping out of the march.

“The DNC stands in solidarity with all those fighting for women’s rights and holding the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers across the country accountable,” Sabrina Singh, DNC deputy communications director, said in the Daily Beast report. “Women are on the front lines of fighting back against this administration and are the core of our Democratic Party.”