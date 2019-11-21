NEW YORK POST:



A DNA test shows that Hunter Bidenfathered a child with an Arkansas woman, according to court papers filed on Wednesday.

The test established Biden’s paternity with “scientific certainty,” the child’s mom, Lunden Alexis Roberts, said in in a motion posted online by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, has denied having had sex with Roberts and agreed to the test last month in a bid to prove he didn’t father her unidentified child.

He’s “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” according to Roberts’ filing in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court.

Roberts’ child was born in August 2018, while Hunter was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late older brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

