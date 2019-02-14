NEW YORK POST:

A businessman and well-known hockey dad in Minnesota was charged Thursday with killing a woman nearly 26 years ago after unwittingly giving his DNA to authorities in a napkin he tossed in the trash, according to a criminal complaint.

Jerry A. Westrom, a married 52-year-old father of two, was charged in Hennepin County District Court in the June 1993 death of Jeanne Ann Childs, 35, after Minneapolis detectives last month matched a sample of his DNA retrieved from a used napkin at a hockey game, the Star Tribune reports.

Westrom, of Isanti, was arrested Monday in Waite Park, some four years after advances in DNA testing led investigators to revive the cold case, which went unsolved despite DNA recovered from a washcloth, towel and comforter inside Childs’ apartment, where she reportedly worked as a prostitute.

New technologies within DNA testing in 2015 led investigators to take another look at the case and the samples of DNA recovered from Childs’ bloody and flooded apartment were shipped to a private genealogy firm and the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.