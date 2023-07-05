A recent string of high-profile exits in Hollywood is fueling questions whether backlash towards the left’s diversity push has reached the entertainment industry.

Between June 20 and July 3, at least five executives at top entertainment and media companies leading Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have stepped down or were pushed out of their roles.

On June 20, it was revealed that Disney’s chief diversity officer Latondra Newton was leaving her post after leading the Mouse’s DEI department since 2017 to focus on her own company. Variety reports Disney is seeking a replacement.

