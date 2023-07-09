Chilling footage reveals the moment a scooter-riding madman casually motored around a Queens neighborhood Saturday, shooting unsuspected pedestrians with a ghost gun — including killing an 87-year-old man who crumpled to the ground as blood spread across his shirt.

MAN WENT ON SHOOTING SPREE IN NYC TODAY AT RANDOM STRANGERS ***

pic.twitter.com/0byJnLVQpe — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 9, 2023

All appeared quiet on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill as the older pedestrian strides along the sidewalk, the footage shows.

Slowly, the gunman, whose name has not been released, rolls by on his scooter, reaches out his arm and appears to open fire, aiming first at a dog walker and missing, according to the clip obtained by The Post.

The sound of the shot appeared to prompt the older man to turn and look behind him, and as he does the shooter fires again, striking him in the back.

The dog walker fled as the older victim, now alone on the sidewalk, appears startled and starts to writhe in pain.

