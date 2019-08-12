NEW YORK POST:



A heartless Texas dog owner live-streamed herself on Instagram last week shoving her pet into a clothing dryer — then cackling as she turned on the machine.

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna put his ass back in the dryer. He likes that s–t,” the Dallas woman said in a since-deleted Instagram Live video as she forced the small dog into the dryer.

In the disturbing footage, the dog owner — who hasn’t been identified — claps and laughs hysterically as her pooch takes a whirl inside the machine.