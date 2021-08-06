The New York Post:

Shocking video obtained by The Post shows the moment a woman with a gun walked up to another woman and shot her dead on a crowded Prospect Heights street Tuesday – before casually strolling away.

The video shows a shooter wearing a purse walk up to 42-year-old Delia Johnson and shoot the unsuspecting victim in the head while she was having a conversation with some people sitting on the stoop of a building on Franklin Avenue near Prospect Place.

The shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m., police sources said.

After the victim drops to the ground, the shooter fires off several more shots, the video shows. As nearby crowds duck for cover and run, the shooter nonchalantly walks away and gets into a white SUV that’s double parked on the street with its hazard lights flashing.

