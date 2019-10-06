NY POST

Warning: Graphic content

A disturbing video viewed by The Post captures a homicidal maniac senselessly bashing in the skull of a homeless man while he sleeps on the sidewalk in Chinatown. The six-second clip — posted to YouTube by the World Journal, the largest Chinese language newspaper in the US — apparently shows the violent 24-year-old vagrant bludgeon one of his victims early Saturday morning, striking the man four times with a 3-foot metal pipe. NYPD confirmed detectives were reviewing the video in connection to the attacks, but it was still unclear which of the violent encounters was captured on the shocking surveillance footage posted Sunday. Rodriguez “Randy” Santos has been charged in the grisly murders and was expected to appear in court Sunday.

