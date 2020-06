CBS Local – New York:

The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect caught on video in a shocking assault on a woman.

The police department was scarce on details – not saying exactly when and where it happened – only indicating that it happened in Harlem.

The video shows the suspect holding a skateboard and talking with a woman. A moment later, he swings the skateboard, hitting her in the face and knocking her out.

