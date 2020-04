NY POST

A suspect handcuffed on a subway platform kicked an NYPD cop so hard that she went tumbling onto the train tracks, a shocking video shows. The terrifying incident happened Thursday evening as two cops tried to arrest the man, who was screaming at officers to break his leg or neck, according to a video posted online. “I can take the pain girl… put more pressure on it… you’re not breaking my leg good. Break it!” the unnamed man says in video.

READ MORE AT THE NY TIMES