NEW YORK POST:

Disturbing video released by police Wednesday night captured a gang of dirt bikers brutally beat down a 64-year-old motorist and his son after the driver allegedly hit a member of their crew at a Harlem intersection.

At least three bikers and one ATV rider took part in the Tuesday assault – ripping the victims from the car to pummel and rob them near the intersection of West 127th Street near St. Nicholas Terrace, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the brutes tossing the driver to the street before repeatedly kicking him. At one point, two other suspects run to the scene and appear to join in on the attack.

The suspects swiped a cellphone, credit and debit cards, driver’s licenses and about $150 before fleeing, sources said.

The mob launched their attack after the driver allegedly collided with a dirt biker that ran a red light at Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 127th Street at about 4:30 p.m., sources said.

Following the crash, the shaken driver fled the scene on West 127th Street, until the crew cut him off two blocks later at St. Nicholas Terrace, the sources said.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

