The 2 train looked more like a shantytown Tuesday morning as homeless continue to seek shelter in the transit system amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to video shot by a disgusted subway conductor.

“I got to send this to the governor, let him see this s–t,” conductor Torry Chalmers can be heard saying as he walks from car to car lined with people sleeping, many with piles of boxes, bags and luggage.

