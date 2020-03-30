NY POST

The coronavirus pandemic has slammed New York City so hard that health care workers are using forklifts to load dead bodies into refrigerated trucks, according to a viral video. The 5-minute and 32-second clip posted to YouTube shows medical officials helping to load the corpses in body bags into the mobile morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Fort Greene, according to a man shooting the clip who does not identify himself. “This is for real. This is Brooklyn,” a man filming the terrifying event can be heard saying in the video. “They putting the bodies in the 18-wheeler … this is no joke … this is Brooklyn Hospital,” the man says as he begs for people to “stay inside” as the deadly virus continues to pummel the city.

