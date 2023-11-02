Disturbing video captures ‘proud’ Nazis chanting ‘f–k the Jews’ on Paris metro

Mais sinon le vrai antisémitisme viens de la droite pic.twitter.com/07gDg9emOa — Palpebralt (@Palpebralt) October 31, 2023

Shocking video captured the moment a group of youths hurled antisemitic slurs on the Paris metro – including “F–k the Jews!” and “We are Nazis and proud!”The clip, which went viral after being shared on social media, shows commuters reacting in disbelief to the vile chants on the train.“F–k the Jews and f–k your mother … long live Palestine!” the youngsters, whose faces are seen, shout in French. “We are Nazis and proud!”On Wednesday, French prosecutors launched an investigation into the incident amid a surge in antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the Jewish state’s military retaliation.“Shocking, unacceptable, unworthy comments,” Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez said on X, adding that authorities would do everything possible to find those responsible.There have been 857 antisemitic acts in France since the war began, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said this week, nearly double the number for the whole of 2022.

