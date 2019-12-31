DAILYMAIL.COM

The incident occurred in Crown Heights on December 24 as a Jewish man, who has not been identified, was walking down Lincoln Place near Albany Avenue

The man can be seen attempting to avoid the teens’ path, but as he begins to walk past them one of the assailants throws a folding camping chair at his head

Startled, the man attempts to walk away from the group but is chased by two of the teenagers, who run toward him and then take it in turns to punch him

Meanwhile, a third member of the group can be seen picking up the folding chair from the ground and running back toward the victim and throwing it again

The same group of teenagers were also recorded on surveillance camera carrying out a second brutal attack on a 56-year-old Jewish man moments later

The attack is the 14th reported incident of anti-Semitic violence in New York since December 8

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Orthodox Jewish man being assaulted by a group of seven teenagers as he walked down a street in Brooklyn – in what has become the 14th documented incident of anti-Semitic violence in New York in less than four weeks. The incident occurred in Crown Heights on December 24, just four days before an assailant – believed to be 37-year-old Grafton Thomas – stabbed five people with a machete inside a rabbi’s home as they celebrated the seventh night of Hanukkah in Monsley, New York, late Saturday. In the newly uncovered footage a Jewish man, who has not been identified, can be seen walking down Lincoln Place near Albany Avenue when he encounters a large group of black teenagers.

READ MORE AT THE DAILYMAIL.CO.UK