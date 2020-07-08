The US Sun:

DISTURBING video shows the moment a 12-year-old boy was sucker-punched in a random attack while dancing on the street.

The boy was entertaining the public with his dance moves at around 11.30pm near Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, when the attacker crept up behind him.

The victim, who is 12 years old, fell to the ground and started bleeding from a wound to the head, Hann stated.

The video shows the boy sitting on the street corner for about 10 seconds, grasping his face, before standing up and bending down in obvious pain.

Friends of the boy took him to a local hospital, where he began recovering, police said.

“He was able to tell officers at the hospital that he did not know the suspect and he and his friends did not have any disputes that would have led to this encounter,” Hann stated.

In a press released issued on Monday afternoon, the police department stated they identified the suspect as 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr of Cape Girardeau, based on video footage.

Police officers went to Moore’s home and other location he is known to visit but his friends and family were not cooperative.

The department has issued a warrant for Moore, who is being chased with second degree felony assault and first degree felony child endangerment.

