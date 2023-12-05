Disturbing footage shows moment Hamas gunmen kidnapped female Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana during Oct. 7 attack

Look at this video of released #hostage Amit Soussana's capture. Again, many would argue it is wise to take a long view when considering who a person wants to defend or quote. #Hamas/#ISIS in particular is especially difficult to defend. pic.twitter.com/1Nfk5w8Q4b — Roger D Klein, MD JD (@RogerDKlein) December 5, 2023

Chilling footage shows the moment a 40-year-old female Israeli lawyer was kidnapped by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Israeli TV’s Channel 12 on Monday aired the snippet of Amit Soussana’s abduction, when she was flanked by several men marching her out of her home in Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

The video shows Soussana struggling to escape the group, and one of the terrorists props her over his shoulder to try to get her to be still.

But Soussana still flails around and kicks another Hamas member trying to grab her legs.

The commotion eventually knocks down the man lifting her, causing the rest of the group to stop their advancement and encircle her.

The men can be seen wrapping Soussana in a sheet before lifting her up and continuing their march back toward Gaza.

