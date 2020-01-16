NY POST

A forensic pathologist claims Jeffrey Epstein was likely murdered because he had burst capillaries in his eyes

Jeffrey Epstein’s eyes had burst capillaries after his body was found in his Manhattan jail cell, suggesting that the convicted pedophile was likely murdered through manual strangulation and did not hang himself, a forensic pathologist says in a TV interview. In a clip provided to The Post from a “Dr. Oz” special set to air Thursday, former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden discusses his theories and examines graphic photographs.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST