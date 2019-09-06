NEW YORK POST:

An art exhibit at a festival in Nevada has sparked outrage for featuring hundreds of naked Barbie dolls being led into ovens in a simulated death camp, according to reports.

The shocking “Barbie Death Camp and Wine Bistro” exhibit at the Burning Man festival is the brainchild of Jewish artist James Jacoby, 65, according to J. The Jewish News of Northern California. “We certainly don’t want to trigger anybody,” Jacoby told the news outlet, adding that he’s staged the same camp at the event for the past 20 years. “But Burning Man is not a safe space. It’s not Yale University. You don’t get to run and hide from something you don’t like. There’s 1,100 theme camps. If you don’t like ours, go to another one,” he added.

Holocaust Barbie Death Camp Spotted at Burning Man | Stop Antisemitism – https://t.co/zG4FzqXCht <p>:-(</p> pic.twitter.com/LmTEyQ2yXT — HonestlyConcerned (@HonestlyConcern) September 6, 2019

The tone-deaf artist, a retired financial manager who goes by the name “Doc Pyro,” said he started the macabre show with the help of a wine merchant pal who was in the Jewish fraternity ZBT at UC Santa Barbara. “We started off small,” he told the Jewish news outlet. “Just 11 miserable Barbies stuffed into an Easy-Bake Oven.” He said that part of the reason he’d kept it up over the years was “because it just worked,” adding that it has proven to be a sort of aphrodisiac — or at least a twisted ice-breaker. It’s a chance to meet people and have a friendly conversation,” he said of the ghoulish display, to which attendees often bring their own Barbies. “A couple of guys have gotten laid because women come and stop. It’s a rather sexually charged atmosphere,” he added. “You get a chance to engage people.”

Tickets to stay at the “Barbie Death Village” cost between $100 and $200, on top of the $425 entry fee to Burning Man itself. Some 220 people camped there this year, Jacoby said.

An image from 2009 shows almost the identical scene as the one portrayed this year — with hundreds of Barbie dolls being led to ovens by soldiers and a banner reading “Arbeit macht plastic frei” — a variation of the German slogan at Auschwitz meaning “work sets you free.”