NEW YORK POST:

Harrowing videos captured the heartbreaking wails of parents begging cops to “go protect the kids!” during the Texas school shooting — with some suggesting they “just rush” the school themselves.

The livestreamed footage captured the unbearable anguish as parents rushed to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where deranged gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, was inside for up to an hour as he killed 19 kids and two teachers.

“What are you doing — get inside the building!” a person howled in one of the clips, as another screamed, “Go protect the kids!”

Ramos, 18, broke into the school despite being confronted outside by an officer who did not open fire, officials detailed Wednesday. He was inside for up to an hour as SWAT officers reportedly waited for a staff member to bring a key for the classroom he was barricaded in.

