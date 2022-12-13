Distressing footage has emerged from a Chicago high school showing a teenage boy with Down syndrome being attacked by bullies, as other students film him and laugh.

Parents at York Community High School were told on Sunday about the clip, which was filmed on Thursday.

The superintendent of Elmhurst School District 205, Keisha Campbell, said they were ‘deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students’, and the principal vowed those responsible would be brought to justice.

The clip, shot by a student, shows the teenage boy with his book bag inside the bathroom, surrounded by a crowd of other teenage boys.

