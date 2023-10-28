Distraught victims’ families and survivors of Maine massacre that left 18 slain and 13 wounded tell of their relief after killer Robert Card was found dead with a ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’

Relatives of Maine mass murderer Robert Card’s victims told on Friday night of their relief at his death, with some expressing sadness at the ‘unanswered questions’.

The body of Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, was found at around 7:45pm on Friday near a recycling plant from which he had recently been fired.

The spot, near the town of Lisbon, was where his abandoned car was found on Wednesday evening, shortly after he shot dead 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

Robert Young’s brother Bill, 44, and nephew Aaron were killed at the bowling alley.

Fourteen-year-old Aaron was the youngest of Card’s 18 victims.

Young, who said that he and his brother had been at school with the gunman, playing on the same baseball team, said the family was relieved at the news of Card’s death.

