Aldermen begged, cried and cursed at Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the city’s response to protests during a heated conference call May 31, according to a recording obtained by WTTW News.

Lightfoot received criticism from members of Chicago City Council’s Black Caucus who accused her during the call of deploying 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to block off the central business district, PBS affiliate WTTW News reported.

Lightfoot denied the accusation, but aldermen said the business corridors to the south and west were easy targets for criminals as they did not have the same level of protection as other places, according to an audio recording of the online conference call, obtained WTTW News, with the mayor and 50 aldermen to discuss the city’s response.

Democratic 10th Ward Alderman Susan Sadlowski-Garza was emotional while asking for Lightfoot’s help. “My ward is a shit show. They are shooting at the police,” Sadlowski-Garza said.

Sadlowski-Garza told Lightfoot that some shop owners were standing guard with shotguns while others had been destroyed, and that cop cars and banks were burned. “This is a massive, massive problem,” Sadlowski-Garza said. “People are just fucking lawless right now.”

The call in Chicago was held Sunday, May 31. That day alone, there were 699 arrests — primarily looters — 132 officers injured, 48 shootings and 17 homicides, according to CBS Chicago, as well as widespread damage to businesses and other property.

One alderman asked how seniors and vulnerable populations were supposed to get medicine and food if “every CVS, every Walgreens is shutting down.”

“How do businesses recover and why would they want to recover in our community?” another is heard asking.

On the call, others took aim at Lightfoot herself for her response to the crisis. One man, identified by WTTW News as Ald. Raymond Lopez, demanded that Lightfoot develop a plan to stabilize Chicago’s neighborhoods for five days, calling his Southwest Side ward “a virtual war zone” where armed gang members were threatening to shoot black people.

When he demanded she respond to the remarks, Lightfoot told him he was “100 percent full of s–t.”

“Well, f–k you then,” Lopez responded.

