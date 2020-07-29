KPTV Fox12 Oregon:

A distinctive tattoo helped law enforcement arrest a protester accused of setting fire the Justice Center in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

Edward Thomas Schinzing, 32, of Portland, made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday and was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

Court documents allege that Schinzing was among a group of protesters marching through Portland who broke windows near the northwest corner of the Justice Center and entered the building the night on May 29.

Based on a preliminary review of public videos from YouTube, Twitter, surveillance cameras, and photos posted online, about 30 people entered the building through the broken windows, the attorney’s office says.

The individuals spray-painted portions of the Corrections Records Office, damaged computer and other office equipment, furniture, and interior windows, and started fires, according to the attorney’s office. Three civilian Multnomah County employees were working inside the office at the time and fled for safety.

