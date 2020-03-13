HOTAIR.COM

Disneyland Is Closing Over Coronavirus Concerns

Disneyland and California Adventure will be closing Saturday over concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus. Variety reports the closure is expected to last at least two weeks:It’s only the fourth time in history that Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has fully suspended operations. The other instances were Sept. 11 attacks, the morning after JFK’s assassination and the Northridge earthquake… “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Disney said in a statement.

