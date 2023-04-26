Disney has sued Ron DeSantis and Florida‘s Tourism Oversight Board for taking away their control of Reedy Creek.

The company hit back in the war over the district by accusing the Republican of ‘weaponizing’ his power to inflict political punishment.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court after the DeSantis-appointed board voted to void an agreement Disney tried to make in the final days before their power was stripped after lawyers for the new board claimed the deal was made unlawfully.

In the filing, company executives accused DeSantis and Florida of a ‘targeted campaign of government retaliation’ in the battle sparked by Disney criticizing the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

‘This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law,’ DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske said in a statement to DailyMail.com on Disney’s lawsuit.

