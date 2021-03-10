The U.S. Sun:

DISNEY+ has stripped its children’s movie selection of classic movies like Dumbo, The Aristocats, and Peter Pan because of their “racist” stereotypes.

Settings on the streaming site’s app will deter children from watching the once-loved, now controversial, titles.

On the “Stories Matter” section of their website, Disney explained why each iconic movie was being pulled.

For Dumbo they explained that “the crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations.

“The leader of the group in Dumbo is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States.”

And for Peter Pan they stated that “the film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions.

“It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term.

“Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.”

Meanwhile, for the beloved Aristocats, they said: “The Siamese cat Shun Gon is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth.

